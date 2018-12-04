Share:

LAHORE - Former Prime Minister Muhamamd Nawaz Sharif will appear before the Supreme Court bench Tuesday (today) in Pakpattan shrine land case. The PML-N sources say that the Party Quaid after consultation with his legal team decided to appear before the Apex Court to present his point of view as to the withdrawal of the notification relating to return of land to the Shrine management. The withdrawal of the notification had led to construction of shops on the land which in fact, was a property of the Shrine.