ISLAMABAD - The women of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad are showing keen interest in small entrepreneurship and businesses to earn respectful livelihood and their number was growing with each passing day. A number of women can be seen in weekly bazaars of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad and other markets offering peeled fruit,Corn, Potato Paratha and some other food items. A corn seller Saima at G/7/1 Islamabad said she had no formal education for a prestigious job so she decided to have her own stall set up to support her family and to become financially self-sufficient. She said she was daily earning from Rs 1,000 to 1,200, which were sufficient for her four kids. She commented that “Poverty teaches harsh lessons, initially it was really strange to sit on road with stall but I had to choose this profession to feed my kids as I am only sole earner of my family." Saima said early morning she has to visit “Sabzi Mandi” to purchase corns and than straight away moves to her business point.

She further opined that this business was a practical solution to her financial needs and with a bare minimum investment she was earning a handful money to feed her family. She also encouraged other women to opt small business to make their families financially sound. "You just need courage and confidence to remove barriers and hurdles to prove yourself”, she remarked.

Another stall holder of Potatos’ Pratha at Sunday Market , Amna said as this was male dominating profession but many of my male colleagues boosted her morale to make her fearless.“Hard work is always the baseline of great achievements, and I feel myself proud for earning for my family” she added.

She said her business booms in winter season as people prefer to have Potato’s Pratha in cold weather and she prepared them in hygienic way. She further commented that she was an inspiration for other females who are uneducated and want to adopt a profession. "You just need to believe in yourself ", she added.