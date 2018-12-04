Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan Monday reiterated resolve to make Pakistan Air Force a compassionate organisation for the persons with special needs.

Interacting with the special children in a ceremony organised to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities at Air Headquarters on Monday; he said that PAF had always focused on bringing the persons with special needs in the mainstream to make them a useful member of the society.

The students from PAF special school Islamabad sang the national anthem and performed different skits on the stage.

Wing Commander Najam, a senior psychiatrist at PAF Hospital Islamabad, gave a talk on how to deal with the needs of special children. Parents of special children also shared their experiences with the audience.

The United Nations International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) has been annually observed on December 3 around the world since 1992. This year, theme for the day was “Empowering persons with disabilities and ensuring inclusiveness and equality”.

PAF as an endeavour to bring these children in the mainstream has established 13 special schools in various cities of Pakistan, which are providing quality education to these children, using modern audio-visual teaching techniques along with parent counselling.