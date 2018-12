Share:

LAHORE - The national selection committee headed by former Pakistan cricket captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has announced the 13-member Pakistan ‘A’ squad for fifth One-Day and two-match Twenty20 series against England Lions.

The fifth one-day will be played on December 5 in Dubai while the two-match Twenty20 series will be played on December 7 and 8 at Nursery Oval, Abu Dhabi, said PCB spokesman here on Monday.

Pakistan ’A’ squad for fifth one-day in Dubai includes Mukhtar Ahmed, Shan Masood (capt), Israrullah, Adil Amin, Muhammad Saad, Zohaib Khan, Muhammad Hassan (wk), Ammad Butt, M Irfan (SLA), Lahore, Muhammad Irfan Jr fast bowler, Muhammad Irfan Khan (RALS) FATA, Rahat Ali and Waqas Maqsood.

Pakistan ‘A’ squad for two Twenty20 series consists of Shan Masood (capt), Mukhtar Ahmed, Israrullah, Adil Amin, Muhammad Hassan (wk), Amir Yamin, Zohaib Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Umaid Asif, Muhammad Irfan (SLA), Lahore, Muhammad Irfan Jr fast bowler, Muhammad Irfan Khan (RALS) FATA and Ammad Butt.