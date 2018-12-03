Share:

GUJRANWALA-Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile and Industries Abdur Razzaq Dawood said that Gujranwala was a big industrial city, but it was ignored by the past rulers due to which the local business community faced problems. During a visit to "Made In Gujranwala" industrial exhibition and Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), he said that the present government was making policies to boost local industry besides taking business community into confidence for complete implementation of the policies.

He further said that government would soon abolish all the duties and taxes on the import of raw material. He added that the issue of five percent regulatory duty on the import of polyester yarn and seven percent anti-dumping duty would be resolved this month.

He said the role of FBR was being redefined to only tax collection from levying taxes. "I have sent a summary to the government under which the FBR would not levy any taxes directly as the FBR's role would be tax collection only," he stated. Earlier, Chairman Business Centre Khawaja Zarrar Kaleem, Akhlaq Ahmed Butt and other industrialists welcomed the adviser upon his arrival. GCCI President Asim Anees presented the demands of local industrialists to the adviser during his visit to the GCCI.