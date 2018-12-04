Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has emerged as the richest one among the political parties with assets worth over Rs222 million, followed by Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf with assets worth over Rs165 million and over Rs116 million each, respectively. According to details of assets of political parties released by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday, the PML-N emerged as the richest political party with assets worth Rs222,116,406.

Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf stand at second and third numbers, respectively with assets worth Rs165,384,423 and Rs116,424,836. Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has assets worth Rs110,653,978, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) has assets worth Rs58,100,480, Awami National Party (ANP) has Rs41,726,350, and Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) has Rs28,273,592.

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) possesses assets worth Rs35,65,818, Pakistan Awami League has assets worth Rs19,10,434, Sheikh Rasheed’s Awami Muslim League (AML) has Rs288,268 and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has Rs30,250.

Meanwhile, the ECP expressed satisfaction over the report of Free and Fair Election Network on general elections 2018. According to a statement issued by the ECP on Monday, the commission in a meeting held on Monday reviewed the FAFEN report compiled on general elections 2018 held in July.

The ECP directed to send the report to provincial election commissioners and district election commissioners so that irregularities may be addressed by-elections and general elections 2023.