WASHINGTON:- Home owners who sued when virtual Pokemon were put on their property without permission have reached a settlement with game company Niantic. The legal action started after Pokemon Go players sought permission to catch digital creatures placed in private gardens. Aggrieved home owners sought compensation, saying the game constituted a “continuing invasion”. Details of the settlement agreement have not been released. Augmented reality game Pokemon Go was released in July 2016 and let players wander the real world searching for the places where virtual creatures lurk.

The legal action was led by Jeffery Marder of West Orange, New Jersey, who said five people had knocked on his door in 2016 asking permission to catch the Pokemon sited in his backyard.