Rawalpindi-Police have registered three separate cases against notorious land grabbers under terrorism charges for their involvement in illegally occupying lands in the federal capital and launching an armed attack on a police team, said a spokesman on Monday. He said police have rounded up around 45 accused that were linked with notorious Taliban group of land mafia operating in Islamabad since many years, he added.

He said strict action is being taken against the land mafia on directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan. According to him, as envisioned by the incumbent government to eradicate land grabbing and illegal occupation from the federal capital, a grand operation was conducted last night against land grabbers in area of Noon Police Station. He said that this action was taken on a complaint received by the IGP Islamabad from a citizen that the Taliban Group of land grabbers had not only occupied his land illegally but also kidnapped him and threatened to kill him. Taking action, IGP Islamabad ordered immediate registration of case and to take action against the culprits. Following the orders of IGP Islamabad, police registered case under Anti-Terrorism Act and police teams headed by SP (Industrial Area) Hassam Bin Iqbal conducted a grand operation against land grabbers in the precinct of PS Noon.

He said the land grabbers resisted and opened indiscriminate firing on the police party.

He said police had apprehended 42 accused and also recovered automatic weapons along with ammunition from their possession. Another case under anti-terrorism act has also been registered against them. He said a case has also been registered against the land mafia with PS Koral under Anti-Terrorism Act on complaint of a citizen namely Tauqeer son of Muhammad Dil Nawaz and arrested three land grabbers.

The detained accused identified as Rizwan Butt, Siddique Butt and Imran Butt. Police have also recovered weapons along with ammunition from their possession, he said. He added that IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has categorically ordered all police officers to start a crackdown against land grabbers in the federal capital. He said that our prime responsibility is to protect the lives and property of citizens and all out efforts would be made in this regard.

He said that police officials who had contacts and relationships with the land grabbers have also been suspended and departmental inquiries have been initiated. According to a police spokesman, around 40/50 inhabitants of PS Noon area visited Central Police Office Islamabad and expressed their deepest gratitude to the IGP Islamabad. The IGP assured them that he would resolve to eliminate land mafia from Islamabad. He further assured them full support and co-operation.

IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, in a statement, said that citizens can contact him through email about any complaint regarding land grabbing, drugs and complaints against police officers/officials at ig.ict.at.your.service@gmail.com on which immediate action would be taken. On the other hand, CIA police of Islamabad have arrested two dacoits during raids in different localities and recovered two stolen mobile phones from their possession.

A bootlegger identified as Aneel alias Kala was also held by police on a picket during checking with recovery of 60 litres alcohol.

Separate cases were registered against the accused while further investigation is underway. AIG (Operations) Dr Sardar Ghias Gull hailed the services of the police teams.