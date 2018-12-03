Share:

Rawalpindi-Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health, Specialised Health Care and Medical Education Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday said that the poor and destitute people would get adequate health facilities after issuance of health cards in the province. She said the government is making all out efforts to provide basic facilities to the masses at their doorsteps. She said the government would also take steps for providing the people free of cost medical treatment at Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology and in other teaching hospitals. The minister said this during her visit to RIC. She was flanked by RIC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and renowned cardiologist Maj Gen (R) Azhar Mehmood Kiani, Vice Chancellor (VC) Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) Prof Dr Muhammad Umar, RIC Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Shohaib Khan, AMS Dr Suhail and other officials. RIC CEO briefed the minister about the health facilities being provided to the patients in the hospital, diagnosis of heart diseases and other financial matters. He also briefed the minister that the doctors at RIC provide medical treatment to every patient in emergency within 15 minutes. He told the minister that 80 percent patients have been getting free of cost medical treatment in the hospital. Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the doctors should serve their patients with commitment and dedication. She expressed her deep concerns over the attitude of doctors who preferred postings in urban areas instead of rural areas. She advised the doctors to provide medical treatment to poor people anywhere in the country. The minister, later on, visited HFH where she chaired a meeting.

The minister was also briefed about the private institutional practice in the allied hospitals by VC RMU Prof Dr Muhammad Umar. He said the doctors have been directed to submit their willingness for institutional private practice. Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the health department and government are taking initiative of institutional private practice in all the teaching hospitals of the province which would improve the patient care of the hospitals and availability of consultants in the evening shifts also. “It will also be monetary beneficial for the consultants and other auxiliary staff.”