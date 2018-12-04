Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman submitted an important resolution condemning cruelties in operation against encroachment by KMC in Sindh Assembly.

Sher Zaman said: “The silence of PPP on cruelties of operation against encroachment is criminal. Why Chief Minister Sindh is silent during the cruelties in operation against encroachment?” He asked, “Why the encroachments in front of Bilawal House are not demolished?” He demanded, “Mayor Karachi should be removed and we want such a Mayor in his place who is sincere with the City of Lights.”

PTI Karachi President stated in the resolution, “We have grave concerns on the way the operation against encroachment is being carried out putting the entire blame on the courts. There is no denial that such an operation is needed to secure public places for public use. This encroachment has taken place due to bad governance over the last twenty five years. Those in power during this period have enriched themselves and now are hitting out at the poor from whom they benefitted. The operation has to have a human face people should not be deprived of livelihood alternatives have to be developed or compensation given so that they can start afresh.

Furthermore, no leased unit should be demolished without due process and without compensation. The process should be transparent and should not be attributed to any misgivings it should be principled and across the board. We strongly condemn the ongoing illegal anti-encroachment drive in Karachi. Sadly, the ongoing anti-encroachment drive has made victims of innocent and weak, while the rich powerful and big fish continue to benefit from encroachments. This is completely against the letter and spirit of Chief Justice of Pakistan’s orders. We demand the cessation of this review and improvement in the process of anti-encroachment drive in the interest of the people of Karachi. Furthermore, we demand that Sindh Government should direct the Local Government Minister to access the impact so far of the anti-encroachment drive on legal and innocent victims and to prepare proper guidelines and procedures to deal with evacuation, demolishment of property and compensation before resuming this anti-encroachment drive in Karachi.”

Later, while talking to the media men, Khurrum Sher Zaman said, “The businessmen are being affected in the name of Chief Justice of Pakistan’s orders. All the political parties today share our opinion against anti-encroachment operation. We demand compensation for the affected. We recommend that a Nazir/Monitor should be appointed by the court for monitoring the operation. MQM is taking revenge from public.

The opposition leader of PTI in Sindh Assembly, Firdous Shamim Naqvi said, “We have concerns about the way the encroachments were demolished. The public is given an opportunity to first remove the encroachments themselves. The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) officials that helped and facilitated the construction of encroachments should be punished. Sindh Building Control Authority and KMC officials are primarily responsible. Mayor Karachi himself should point out the culprits involved in encroachments. We are strictly against the illegal encroachments. It is essential to widen the roads. We waste petrol of millions due to idling caused by traffic jams in the city.”