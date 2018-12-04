Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that targets of 100 day plan of Prime Minister Imran Khan will be achieved adding that PTI had come into power to serve the masses.

He expressed these views while talking to different delegations at his office. He said: “The Punjab government is working in the right direction and livestock sector will be transformed according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.”

The CM continued: “A number of new laws and amendments are part of implementation plan of 100 day agenda. We are working according to the vision of Prime Minister and are thankful to him for his sincere guidance about the Punjab. My team will set the new records of public welfare by working day and night.

Usman Buzdar said that expectations of the people towards PTI government will be fulfilled. He reiterated that welfare of general public is the centre of attention of the government. Our every step is taken to strengthen the indigent strata in the society and provision of necessary facilities to them is an important priority. Targets have been set to improve the quality of life of the people and government will also fulfill the objectives of a new Pakistan, he added. We will move forward in unison for the new Pakistan and the country will be served with dedication and commitment. Chief Minister said that PTI government is making sincere efforts to transform Pakistan as a true welfare State. Government is speedily moving forward to achieve targets of 100 day plan, he said. Usman Buzdar said that new industrial policy will leave positive impacts on the provincial economy. Establishment of new industries will result in creating additional employment opportunities. Increased investment will help achieve economic stability and this will result in industrial growth. He said that conducive atmosphere is provided to local and industrial investors for industrial growth adding that special economic zones will be established in different parts of the province. He said that technical and vocational education will be given new dimensions and the youth belonging to backward and remote areas will be enabled to earn their livelihood through necessary technical training facilities.

The trained youth will be able to earn honorable employment opportunities, he added. Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the centre of hope of the people. Imran Khan will lead the nation to its destination and he will be remembered as a true revolutionary leader, the Chief Minister concluded.