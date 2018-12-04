Share:

The launching ceremony of Quranic Encyclopaedia was held at Aiwan-e-Iqabl on Monday with Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar as chief guest. The Encyclopaedia which covers about five thousand topics and composed in eight volumes was written by leading religious scholar Dr Tahirul Qadri, the head of Pakistan Awami Tehreek and Minahajul Quran International. Dr Qadri presided over the ceremony. Speakers included Sardar Ateeq Ahmad, Bushra Rehman, Provincial Minister Saeedul Hasan Shah, Dr Farid Paracha, Dr. Farooq Sittar, Gen. (r) Ijaz Awan, Dr. Sughra Sadaf, Dr. Ajmal Niazi, Orya Maqbool Jan,Dr. Tahir Hameed Tanoli, Sumsam Shah Bukhari, Dr. Muhammad Ajmal Qadri, Dr Ghazla Hassan Qadri, Sofia Baidar and others.