Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday invited delegation of South Korea to seek opportunities in business and investments in Pakistan Railways.

While chairing a meeting with Korean delegation on `Investment Opportunities in Pakistan Railways` here at the Ministry of Railways, he asked the delegation to look into the up-gradation of Main Line-I, II and III projects of the organization which are bound to turn around Railways into a modern network.

The delegation of Korea Rail Network Authority (KRNA) is visiting Pakistan Railways to explore investment and business opportunities in Pakistan Railways, said a press release.

South Korean Ambassador for Pakistan Kwak Sung-Kyu led the Korean delegation. The KRNA is a subsidiary of the Transport Department of the Government of South Korea.

Sheikh Rashid said Pakistan Railways was open to investment opportunities for all the countries.

The minister said the present government was committed to up-gradation of Main Line-I and Main Line-II and up-gradation of Main Line-I was lifeline of China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The minister said Pakistan gives valuable importance to its ties with South Korea and both KNRA and Pakistan Railways are interested in mutual cooperation.

Sheikh Rashid mentioned that Main Line-II and Main Line-III are also important for CPEC.

Hence, South Korean government should also give importance to these both lines.