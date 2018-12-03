Share:

GUJRAT-Promoting entrepreneurial culture and striving for academic excellence through research and innovation lifted the University of Gujrat (UoG) to among the top 10 universities of the country, claimed the vice chancellor.

UoG Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Faheem Malik was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the ‘Entrepreneur Projects Exhibition’ by UoG Engineering students at Hafiz Hayat Campus the other day.

“Helping students to clothe their innovative ideas will not only boost our youth’s confidence but go a long way in getting us closer to achieving the national goal of progress and development,” he elaborated and added that promotion of entrepreneurial culture, as well as many an initiative aimed at achieving research and academic excellence through innovation, is what has catapulted the UoG among the top 10 universities of the country.

The projects on display at the exhibition included various industrial and trade products reflecting the students’ practical, innovative skills and techniques.

The VC was accompanied by deans - Dr Muhammad Suleman Tahir and Dr Fauzia Maqsood, Director SADA Asif Sharif, Expert BIC Shahzada Babar, and a large number of other senior academics. They all praised the student teams for the quality of their products.

Dr Faheem Malik toured the exhibition after opening it. He showed a keen interest in the projects on display as he visited each stall set up by the young entrepreneurs. He gave them valuable tips with regard to quality as they go about launching their innovation on a commercial basis in the high-risk, cut-throat world of competition.

“We are determined to facilitate our students,” Dr Faheem Malik said, adding that the UoG is always willing to support their innovative projects.” He expressed the hope that the UoG will soon be among the top 500 universities of the world.

Dean Faculty of Engineering & Technology Prof. Dr Muhammad Suleman Tahir said that his faculty was doing its best for promoting entrepreneurship among the students.

“The youth are the most valuable asset of the nation. Economic and social awareness through various community development projects has always been the prime objective of the UoG which strives to provide support to the local industrial organizations in finding out indigenous solutions to their problems,” Dr Suleman Tahir said.

The exhibition by engineering and technology students included food and electric products, bottled water, and cosmetics, in addition to photographic and video-graphic documentaries.