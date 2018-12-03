Share:

ISLAMABAD-Roots International schools hosted the oath taking ceremony for the student council 2018-2019. It was an endeavor to encourage young individuals to regularize the student body and become responsible citizens. Student Councils at Roots international Schools are formed following a democratic process. This helps students to exercise and get familiarized with the democratic procedure.

It harnesses their sense of leadership, practice right of choice and representation. RIS students vowed under oath that they will be dynamic and responsible members of the student executive council and will abide by the rules and regulations made by the school to guarantee themselves and the student body a better campus life.

The High Commissioner of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka His Excellency Noordeen Mohammed Shaheid was the chief guest. The ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by national anthems of Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Later colorful and mesmerizing performances by students entertained the audience. The High Commissioner then inducted the schools Head-Boy Ali Naqvi and Head-Girl Fatima Waheed into the schools executive council, after administrating their oaths followed by other Student Council members. While addressing the students RIS Executive Director Sara Walid congratulated the newly elected council an expressed hope that they will carry out their duties with utmost honesty and dignity. Sachets, badges and certificates were awarded to the members of the student council which they received with immense zeal and pride.

Branch head and principal of Rawal campus Sobia Abid after welcoming and congratulating the students, parents and faculty said, “We believe in providing each and every student a platform where they can realize their potentials, work on their weaknesses, build on their strengths and develop into individuals that are socially responsible.

Children are a reflection of our future. Only if we nurture them with love and instill in them values of empathy, hard work and respect we can ensure a tomorrow that is nothing but brighter.

At RIS we ensure that our students get the best academic experience, along with that a holistic development process that ensures their physical well-being and character building”.

Noordeen Mohammed congratulated the student council 2018-2019 on being selected as representatives of students and the school. He expressed his colossal appreciation for Roots International Schools in organizing diverse venues for students to grow and learn.