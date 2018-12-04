Share:

LAHORE - Model Customs Collectorate (Preventive) Lahore collected Rs1,544 million as customs duty during November 2018 and registered unprecedented growth of 71 percent, said the customs spokesman. He said that the overall revenue collection of the collectorate during November 2018 was Rs4,126 million with growth of 45 percent. Collector Jamil Nasir Khan also reviewed the anti smuggling performance of the collectorate for the month of November 2018. According to the statistics seizure worth Rs292 million were made during the month against the seizures of Rs72 million during the corresponding month of the last year. In a bid to control smuggling of the foreign currency, collectorate made out three cases worth Rs16.7 million and initiated criminal proceedings against the accused persons.

Six persons have so far been arrested in these cases.

According to the performance report of the collectorate major detections were also made during November which included one case of non-declaration of mobile phones at Air Freight Unit (AFU) involving Rs135 million duty evasion. Another drug-related case involving seizure of cannabis Ketamine valuing Rs53.3 million. In the said two cases four persons have already been arrested and further investigation is underway.

An investigation team has been formed to investigate these cases. A special team to conduct verification of unclaimed goods at AFU has also been constituted to enhance customs control. The team will furnish its report within two weeks.