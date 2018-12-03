Share:

OKARA-The police, in an anti-narcotics campaign, arrested suspects and recovered drugs and liquor from their possession here the other day.

According to police sources, the Depalpur Saddr police arrested suspect Awan of Shirin Buthanna with 1.6kg of Charas. They also arrested Shahid of Gulzar Colony, Depalpur with 22 litres of liquor, Mustafa Bhatti of Dargan village with 16 litres of liquor.

The same staff arrested Jahangir from his house at Fazal Ilahi Colony, Depalpur on the charge of running a distillery. 21 litres of liquor were also recovered. Cases were registered accordingly.

Similarly, on the directions of District Police Officer Athar Ismail, the SDPO Depalpur conducted a crackdown on illegal weapons in Depalpur tehsil. According to a police source, SDPO Inaamul Haq formed a team which conducted a crackdown on many areas of the tehsil.

Under his directions, Haveli police SHO Hassan Mansoor Raza conducted an operation in Mohallah Rathoranwala and arrested a man identified as Javed Iqbal. Illegal weapons were recovered from his possession including a Kalashnikov, five 12 bore guns, four pistols, one pump-action gun, and five other guns.

The DPO directed the raiding team to find out where from the accused had obtained these weapons, and what were his motives to possess the weapons. The DPO also announced cash prizes for the raiding team.