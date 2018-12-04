Share:

KARACHI - Unknown gunmen shot dead a toy shop owner in an act of target killing in the remits of Rizvia police station.

Police officials said that the incident took place near Hyderi Masjid within the limits of Rizvia police station where at least two armed men riding a motorcycle targeted and killed the victim. Deceased was shot at least five times and died on the spot.

The body of deceased was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities and later handed over to the family for burial process. Police officials said that deceased identified as 50-year-old Kareem Gull who used to run a toy shop in Saddar area.

According to SHO Nawaz Brohi, deceased’s first wife uses to live at her hometown in Bajaur and he used to live in Banaras area along with his second wife and children. There were earlier reports that deceased was shot and killed over offering resistance on a robbing bid while police declined the such sort of reports termed that the murders has been conducted over personal enmity apparently. The case has been registered while further investigation was underway.

MAN FOUND DEAD

A 45-year-old man found dead in Malir area within the remits of Al-Falah police station. The victim later identified as Abdul Sattar was found dead from his home located near from Football ground Malir. According to SHO Khalid Nadeem Baig, deceased was alone at his residence when incident occurred. Police said that the wife of the victim had left the home over a family dispute on Monday morning. The victim had marks of torture in his body which suggested that he was beaten up to death.

The officer said that the victim had a shop in Shah Faisal Colony while the police was looking for his wife to record her statement to ascertain the actual motive behind the incident. No case has been registered while body has been shifted to morgue after autopsy at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center while no case has yet to be registered till this report was filing.