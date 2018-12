Share:

KARACHI - At least six people got serious injuries when a collision was occurred between a couch and a tractor here on Monday.

In the limits of Ghouspur police station near Unar Wah six people Saddam Hussain, Imran, Husaain Bux, Ghulam Mustafa and others resident of Bhanar area sustained serious injuries when a heavy loaded truck hit their tractor.

Police impounded the truck while arrested the driver no case was registered till filling of the report.