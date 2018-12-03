Share:

HAFIZABAD-Special persons deserve special attention of all members of society. Their sense of deprivation should be removed, and they should be given due respect and opportunities to enable them to become useful citizens.

These views were expressed by MNA Ch Shoukat Ali Bhatti during an address to a function held at Govt Special Education Centre to observe International Day for Special Persons here on Tuesday.

He said that special persons had the same sentiments and aspirations as a normal persons, and they should be provided all sorts of facilities particularly love and affection.

Prominent among those who addressed the function included Deputy Commissioner Naveed Shehzad Mirza, Divisional Special Education Officer Abdur Rafay, Deputy Director Social Welfare Nawaz Gohar, Raheela and CEO Education Ameen Ch. They stressed the need for providing the special persons all sorts of facilities so as to enable them to show their talents and become useful citizens.