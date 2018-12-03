Share:

SARGODHA-Kinza Nazir, a student of 7th Semester at the Department of Information Technology and Computer Sciences, Sargodha University won Consolation Prize in an essay writing competition titled ‘To China, With Love - A Letter to China’. The Chinese Embassy will also consider Kinza for a short study tour to China in 2019.

The competition was jointly arranged by the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China and Pakistan China Institute which attracted about 18,000 participants from across Pakistan. The judges included Dr Shezra Mansab Ali, former MNA and Pakistani delegate at UNESCO, Aamir Ghauri, Resident Editor of The News, and Dr Zhang Daojian, Head of Confucius Institute, NUML.

Kinza’s essay was kind of a letter to China from Pakistan depicting the perception of a common Pakistani about China. She included her knowledge of China and opinion that she had regarding China in her essay and her writing by providing suggestions on how to enhance people-to-people connections between China and Pakistan.

The award ceremony of the competition was held at Chinese Embassy Islamabad during which Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing and Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed awarded certificates and cash prizes to the winners.