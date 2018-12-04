Share:

LAHORE - A 15-year-old girl was shot dead by her relative at a house in Raiwind, police said on Monday. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy.

The deceased was identified by police as Khadija, a resident of City Raiwind. The parents of the victim told the police that Khadija died on the spot as the gun went off accidentally.

Muhammad Aslam, brother-in-law of the deceased, was trying to clean the gun when it went off accidentally. As a result, she sustained a bullet in the head and died instantly. The police arrested the accused and recovered a pistol from his possession. Further investigation was underway.