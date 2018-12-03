Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN-The Tehreek Istaqlal (TI) will support restoration of provincial status of Bahawalpur, which is part of the party's manifesto, declared TI Central President Rehmat Khan Wardag.

Addressing a press conference here, Wardag claimed that restoration of the provincial status of Bahawalpur would benefit a population of 15 million.

He maintained that to ensure dispensation of speedy justice, benches of the Supreme Court should be established at every divisional headquarters.

He criticised the sugar mills owners, especially those belonging to the ruling PTI, saying these ruling party leaders are the main hurdle in the start the crushing season.

He alleged that Jahangir Khan Tareen did not pay the last year's outstanding due to the sugarcane farmers of Rahim Yar Khan.

Wardag disclosed that being owner of six petrol pumps, he had to hand over his two filling stations situated on national highway at Kot Sabzal to the company.

"Because I could not sell smuggled substandard Iranian petrol and diesel," he claimed. He told that 95 percent petrol mumps were selling substandard and smuggled Iranian petrol and diesel.

"I have written to the government and the prime minister regarding the grave issue which is cause huge losses to the national exchequer but to no avail," he informed.

He alleged that in the entire Sukkur-Rahim Yar Khan region, the petroleum dealers association and deputy commissioners are involved in selling petrol and diesel on Rs2 per litre more than the approved rate of OGRA.

He demanded the government make legislation for penalising all those involved in corruption with death sentence.