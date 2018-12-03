Share:

HAFIZABAD-A filling station owner was deprived of Rs2.3 million by two armed bandits on Jhang Branch Canal Bridge near Kot Sarwar here the other night.

According to a police source, Hammad Chattha, a resident of Gujranwala, had established two petrol pumps in Sukheki.

The other night, he was on the way to Gujranwala after getting the daylong sale proceeds when he was intercepted by two armed bike riders who snatched all the cash from him. The police registered a case.

Meanwhile, a villager, Mubashar, son of M Nawaz, was deprived of his bike and Rs4,000 cash by three armed bandits near Jahnian village.

Of late, the incidents of dacoity, burglary, and bike snatching have been increased to a great extent in the district. As a result, panic has gripped the citizens.

They have called upon the police high-ups to take stringent measures to prevent occurrence of such incidents to provide sense of security to the common man.