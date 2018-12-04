Share:

LAHORE – UBL Funds and Meezan Bank qualified for the final of the Jotun Presents Pepsi CSP Twenty20 Cup 2018 after beating their respective opponents in the semifinals. In the first semifinal, UBL Funds defeated Jazz by 27 runs. UBL, bating first, scored 134 runs losing 9 wickets. Nouman Nasir struck 37 and Shan Abbas 21. Jahanzeb Mahmood clinched 4-18. In reply, Jazz were all out for 107 with Ijaz Malik hitting 37. For UBL, Shan Abbas picked up 4-22. Shan Abbas was adjudged as man of the match. In the second semifinal, Meezan Bank edged past Berger Paints by 3 wickets. Berger Paints posted 154-8 in allotted overs. Muhammad Shazad scored 34 and Ali Amjad 32. Hassan Shahid claimed 3-30. Meezan Bank achieved the target losing 7 wickets with Yasin Cheema slamming 57, Wakeel Rizwan 22, Nasir Mahmood 22 and Hassan Shahid 17. M Younis bagged 3-25. Hassan Shahid was named player of the match.