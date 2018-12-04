Share:

KARACHI - Responding to Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry’s remarks over alteration in certain subjects of 18th amendment, Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister for Information, Law and Anti-corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that it was straight assault on the provincial autonomy.

In a statement on Monday, the provincial adviser said that the minister’s efforts were destined to failure as he was trying to be more loyal to his masters to appease them. “Bringing such sorts of wishes to forefront was tantamount to a day light dream,” said Wahab and added that during presidential office, Asif Ali Zardari had gifted 18th amendment to people of Pakistan.

Provincial autonomy was a dream for people of smaller federating units and former president made it reality, he said. The advisor said that all the assemblies had unanimously endorsed the 18th amendment but PTI was trying to sabotage the structure of constitution of country.

He said that they condemned this anti country efforts of PTI in strongest possible words and reserve the right of protest against this nefarious anti country efforts of PTI.

He said that prices of essential commodities were sky-rocketing to economic policies of PTI that made the lives of common men miserable, while the rulers of the day were beating the drums that everything was excellent.