LAHORE (PR) Thousands of workers of distribution companies and Wapda observed Thanksgiving Day for increase in the pay scale and allowance.

A!l Pakistan WAPDA Hydro Electric Workers Union (CBA) held a rally outside Bakhtiar Labour Hall Lahore. The Board of Director of Pakistan Electric Supply Company led by Federal Secretary Energy has decided to raise the pay scales of various categories to remove anomalies of their pay scale of those categories and raise the danger allowance to job crew grant and M&T and T&l and P&l and Assistant Line Staff.

They urged the government to check price hike of essential commodities and recover taxes from the elites of the nation. They said the rulers should follow the footsteps of father of the nation. The rally was also addressed by Haji Younas, Abdul Shakoor, Muzaffar Mateen, Osama Tariq and Dr lftikhar.