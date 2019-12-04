Share:

KARACHI - The 12th international Urdu conference will be held at Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi from Thursday.

This was announced by Arts Council of Pakistan President Muhammad Ahmed Shah in a press conference at Arts Council Karachi on Tuesday. The 12th conference will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Shah said the conference would hold the sessions in all the regional languages of Pakistan where there will be more sessions of Urdu then the previous year. On the accession of 150th death anniversary of Ghalib, the conference will celebrate Fahmida Riaz and different other Urdu celebrities.

Writers, journalists and other celebrities from art will take part in the conference Including Shabnam; Zia Mohyeddin.

He said that this year around 200 philosophers, researchers, writers, and poets will join the conference from all over the world including, India, USA, China, Germany, Japan and the UK. “It is an honour for the people of Karachi that they are hosting the International Urdu Conference for the last 11 years, and the conference emerged as a brand from Pakistan in the international community and presenting a good image of Pakistan.” he further added.