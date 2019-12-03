Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad police have arrested 21 persons from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics, mobiles and weapons from them, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

According to details, Aabpara police arrested four accused namely Asad Latif, Abid Ali, Shakir Jahangir and Lal Zaman and recovered 1.385 kilogrammes of hashish and three iron punches from their possession.

Kohsar police arrested accused Simon Masih and recovered two stolen mobile phones from him.

Bani Gala police arrested three accused identified as Asmat Ali, Asif Ameen and Ghulam Ali and recovered seven wine bottles from them. Golra police arrested an accused Ameer Hussain and recovered 1,078 grams of hashish from him. Tarnol police arrested an accused Muhammad Naseer and recovered 250 grams of heroin from him.

Sabzi Mandi police arrested Ejaz Khan and recovered stolen mobile phones.

Khanna police arrested two accused Abdul Ghafar and Shahzad Ali and recovered 120 grams of heroin and one 30-bore pistol from their possession.

Sihala police arrested accused Nadeem Masih and recovered liquor from him.

Lohi bher police arrested accused Muhammad Fareed and recovered 120 grams of hashish and one 30-bore pistol along with ammunition. The cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

Furthermore, police also arrested eight proclaimed offenders from various areas of the city.