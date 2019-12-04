Share:

LAHORE - AOS Polo Team, Barry’s and PBG/S&R won their respective matches in the Hamdan Polo Cup for Lahore Open Polo Championship 2019 here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Tuesday.

In the first match of the day, AOS Polo Team routed Diamond Paints by 7-3. Raja Samiullah was hero of the day with fabulous four goals while Hashim Kamal Agha hit a brace and Shah Shamyl Alam one. From the losing side, Mir Huzaifa Ahmed struck twice and Jack William Stuart Hyde scored one.

AOS started the match with field goal to have 1-0 lead, which was soon equalised by Diamond Paints to finish the first chukker at 1-all. The highly-charged second chukker saw AOS hammering a hat-trick against a brace by Diamond Paints to take 4-3 lead. After that AOS fully dominated the match as they converted two and one goal in the third and fourth chukkers to win the match 7-3.

In the second match of the day, Barry’s outpaced Master Paints Black by 10-4. Ernesto Trotz emerged as top scorer from the winning side, as he scored a quartet while Agha Musa Ali Khan hit a hat-trick, Omar Asjad Malhi a brace and Nafees Barry one goal. From the losing side, Manuel Carranza slammed in all the three goals.

Barry’s began the first chukker superbly as they fired in fabulous five goals to have 5-0 advantage. Master Paints fought back well in the second chukker by hammering a hat-trick against one by Barry’s, who were still enjoying 6-3 lead. Barry’s hit a hat-trick in the third chukker to strengthen their lead to 9-3 while they added one more in their tally to have 10-3 edge. Before the end of the fourth chukker, Master Paints Black struck one to finish the match at 10-4.

In the third match of the day, PBG/S&R best Platinum Homes/Olympia by a narrow margin of 6-5. From the winning side, Tom Brodie smashed in five goals while Lt Col Omer Minhas hit one. From the losing side, Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Amirreza Behboudi banged in a brace while Qadeer Ashfaq scored one.

Platinum Homes/Olympia opened their account by converting a 30-yard penalty to have 1-0 edge. PBG/S&R struck one to finish the chukker at 1-all. The second chukker was identical to the first one as they both the sides struck one goal apiece to draw the score at 2-all.