RAWALPINDI - All Pakistan Women Chambers Presidents’ Summit (APWCPS) Saturday has urged the government, Commerce and planning ministry to issue financial grants under Export Development Fund (EDF) to sustain the women chambers. Allot space and area for Women Entrepreneurs and Chambers in CPEC Special Economic Zones.

Addressing press conference after APWCPS’ concluding session on Tuesday, President of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Saboor Malik while presenting the declaration said women should also be represented in the Standing Committee of the National and Provincial Assemblies. Expo and Display centers are the hour of need for Rawalpindi Islamabad. The government should provide up to Rs 5 lakh interest free loans to businesswomen on doing new business. He demanded that the government should facilitate the women chambers in all the national and international exhibitions and trade delegations through TDAP and other agencies.

He said that more than 11 Presidents of Women Chambers from all over Pakistan attended the three days summit. The main purpose of this initiative was to provide women a platform to excel in the field of entrepreneurship, improve networking and consultation, he added.

While highlighting key points of joint declaration, RCCI President said Government of Pakistan should introduce the financing facilities short term/ long term loans at relaxed terms. The registration process of Women Chamber should be made easy.

Bhawalpur women Chamber President Shireen Arshad Khan, Faisalabad Qurat ul Ain, Hazara Gulnaz Bibi, Islamabad Farida Rashid, Karachi South Fouzia Hameed, Karachi Korangi Mahin Sahibzadi, Lahore Lubna Bhayat, Mardan Nazia Begum, Multan Ambreen Abbas, Peshawar Rukhsana Nadir and Quetta Division Rukhsana Mudasir who participated in the two days summit lauded RCCI’s efforts for providing a platform to raise their voices among the government ranks and provided an opportunity to address key issues linked with women entrepreneurship.

Joint declaration also urged government to provide a friendly Business Environment for women business entrepreneurs in the country. Representation of women entrepreneurs should be assured in the Prime Minister’s Business Council and government should relax the policies for making new women chambers all across Pakistan.

Saboor Malik also highlighted the key initiatives of RCCI in promoting business activities and entrepreneurship and said that Women Business Incubation Center (WBIC) is one of the examples.

Group leader, Sohail Altaf, Senior vice President Muhammad Hamza saroosh, Vice President Nosherwan Khalil, chairperson women committee Fozia Qazi, female member of the executive committee and a large number of women entrepreneurs were also present on the occasion.