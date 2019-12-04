Share:

SARGODHA - Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Ateequr Rehmean on Tuesday handed down death sentence on 20 counts each to all the four accused and ordered confiscation of their property in the murder case of 20 persons at a shrine in Village 95-NB here.

According to police, Pir Abdul Waheed, custodian of shrine of Sufi Muhammad Ali Gujjar in Village 95-NB and his three disciples - Kashif, Asif and Zafar had brutally murdered his 20 followers including four women on the premises of the shrine on 1st April 2017, in the remit of Saddr Police over the issue of custodianship of the shrine.

The police arrested the accused and registered case against them under Anti-Terrorism Act, murder and other sections of PPC. The case was tried in the Anti-Terrorism Court and the court pronounced its verdict upon completion of the trial.

The ATC sentenced to death on 20 counts all the four murderers including - Abdul Waheed, Kashif, Asif and Zafar and also ordered confiscation of their whole property.

The Anti-Terrorism Court pronounced the verdict on the case after 32 months. During the trial, more than 70 hearing were held. The main convict Pir Abdul Waheed was a former government officer while a young son of a Deputy Superintendent of Police was also among the 20 slain persons.

Khawaja Fareed’s Urs commences

The three-day annual Urs of renowned Saint and Sufi Poet Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Fareed (RA) started here in Kot Mithan on Tuesday.

Mahafils of Waaz, Naat, Qiraat, Conferences and Samaa will be held during the celebration.

A large number of devotees from across the country are participating in the urs celebrations.

Strict security arrangements have been made for the Urs through deployment of police and installation of security cameras.