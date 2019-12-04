Share:

KARACHI - Civil society and student leaders here on Tuesday strongly condemned the Punjab government for lodging cases against students for raising voice in favour of restoring student unions and demanded to withdraw these fake cases, immediately.

Addressing a joint press conference arranged by Naujawan Inqilabi Tehrik (Young Revolutionary Movement) at Karachi Press Club, they said the organisers of the Students Solidarity Rally on November 29 held a protest demonstration in Lahore for restoration of student unions and stopping sexual harassment of students and promoting democratic culture deserve warm greetings for their well-organised struggle.

After 1968, this was the first time when people belonging to different walks of life and their organisations supported the demand of students and showed their determination in favor of the revival of student unions.

They said now all major political parties including the ruling party and its Prime Minister have accepted this democratic and constitutional right of students, but the sitting government filed sedation cases against the organiser of the student march Comrade Ammar Jan and his supporters including the father of Comrade Mishal Khan, Iqbal Lala, and another student leader Alamgir Wazeer.

They expressed full support and solidarity with the organisers of the student rally and condemned violence and undemocratic steps of the government.

They said that on one hand the Prime Minister accepted the right of union making, but on the other hand he accuses the student organisations of promoting violence, which shows his undemocratic thinking.

The speakers said that it is the fundamental right of each and every citizen to take part in unions as this right is guaranteed in the constitution of Pakistan. They said parliament and provincial assemblies are also working in the country under this fundamental right.

They demanded that cases against Ummar Ali Jan, Iqbal Lala and others should be immediately withdrawn. Missing student leader Alamgir Wazeer should be recovered and legal action be taken against his abductors. Those spoke included Saira Feroze of NaujwanInqilabiTehreek, Tauseef Azam of Jammu Kashmir National Students Federation, Mohsin Ali student leader, Kulsoom Baloch student leader, Ashraf Afghani of Balochistan Student Federation, Mubashir of Jea Sindh Student Federation, Zehra Khan of Home Based Women Workers Federation (HBWWF), Asad Butt of Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, Karamat Ali of PILER, Nasir Mansoor of National Trade Union Federation, Comrade Zubair Rehman columnist, Sajjad Zaheer columnist, Saeed Baloch of Pakistan Fisherflok Forum, Aslam Khokhar of MazdoorKisan Party, Abdul Khaliq Zadran and Gul Rahman of Workers Right Movement.