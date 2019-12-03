Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is working half-heartedly on tracking benami properties in Islamabad while following the directions of the federal government.

The government has kicked off a far-reaching crackdown against benami assets in August 2019 and directed concerned departments to collect the information.

Consequently, the Capital Development Authority was also issued directions in this regard and a letter containing guidelines to complete the task was sent by the commissioner In Land Revenue.

However, after setting upon said letter, the directorates of estate management (commercial and residential), directorate of law, and directorate of housing societies were asked to track the benami assets by the top management in last week.

The sources inside the civic body informed that the incumbent management seems unwilling to fulfil the vision of prime minister and the directions are being followed half-heartedly.

A senior officer has informed on the condition of anonymity that a number of benami assets can easily be detected with little efforts, but the management is looking non-serious towards the task and the whole move is just to befool the federal government and the prime minister.

According to guidelines issued to Capital Development Authority by Federal Board of Revenue, it is directed to report cases where housing societies have acquired land through known banamidars individuals as well as shell companies, front men, and land grabbers.

It was further asked to report the properties where the on ground possession commonly known as ‘Qabza’ and ownership are different and it can be suspected as benami properties.

It was suggested that such properties could easily be pointed out by identifying people who visit with banamidars for the transfer of such lands in Capital Development Authority offices.

The guidelines asked further to check the ownership and on ground possession of properties in high raise buildings in federal capital to detect benami transactions.

The letter also guided that such properties can also be identified by detecting properties, which were purchased on the name of representatives through special power of attorney.

The guidelines stressed that the correct and evidence-based information should be forwarded to concerned quarter in prescribed form and it was also extended to the Capital Development Authority.

When contacted, Director Public Relations Capital Development Authority Syed Safdar Shah has informed that the authority is fully complying with the directions of federal government and the said letter has been circulated in concerned formations for necessary action.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had laid emphasis on the implementation of the Benami Act, 2019 in order to harvest its true potential in the national and global contexts.