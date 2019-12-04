Share:

Lahore - Chief SecretaryAzam Suleman Khan on Tuesday directed that a new mechanism be devised to control artificial price hike and effectively monitor prices as well as demand and supply of commodities in the province. He issued these directions while presiding over a high-level meeting held to review measures to control prices of essential items, at Civil Secretariat. The Chief Secretary directed Commissioner Lahore Division Saif Anjum to prepare recommendations in consultation with relevant provincial departments within 24 hours, saying that concrete steps would have to be taken to overcome artificial price hike in the province. He said that profiteering, hoarding and adulteration would not be tolerated in any case, adding that it is top priority of the government to provide relief to the common man and no compromise can be made on this important matter.