Share:

LAHORE - Descon and Netsol breezed into the finals of third edition of the Premier Super League (PSL-3). The two semifinals of the league were played at LCCA Cricket Ground under the supervision of the PCB elite panel umpires. In the first semifinal, Descon outclassed UCS by 70 runs. Batting first, Descon posted 173 runs on the board for the loss of three wickets. Salman Sadiq scored unbeaten 65 runs while Muslim Raza bagged two wickets. Chasing the target, UCS were all out for 103 runs with Naik Muhammad hitting 28. Waseem William grabbed four wickets. Salman Sadiq was awarded man of the match award. In the second semifinal, Netsol beat DPS by two wickets. Batting first, DPS scored 143 losing 8 wickets with Fayyaz Muhammad striking 47 whereas Shahid Ali claimed four wickets. Netsol chased the target for the loss of 8 wickets. Khurram Bilal hit unbeaten 57 and got player of the match award.