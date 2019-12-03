Share:

Lahore-HUM Network proudly announces the 17th edition of the country’s biggest and most sought-after bridal fashion show, Pantene HUM Bridal Couture Week, 2019.

The bridal extravaganza is set to dazzle Lahore from 6th to 8th December, and with it comes new bridal trends by established and emerging fashion designers and an amazing runway show experience with its illustrious list of showstoppers including SabaQamar, Minal Khan, Adnan Siddiqui, Sarah Khan, Aiza Khan, UrwaHocane, MawraHocane and many others.

This year, 29 established and burgeoning designers and retail brands will grace the PHBCW runway to showcase their latest bridal collections.

The designers’ list includes NiloferShahid, FahadHussayn, Maria B, Umsha by Uzma Babar, Mehdi, ShamshaHashwani, Munib Nawaz, Honey Waqar, Aisha Imran, Almirah, Anaya by Kiran Chaudhry, Aisha Farid, Ashan Menswear [UK Menswear Brand], Chinyere, Emraan Rajput, HumayunAlamgir, HarisShakeel, KausarSajid, Natasha Yaqub, RiciMelion, ReemaEhsan, Royal Tag, Sam Sara Couture, Sheeba Kapadia, Souchaj, Embellished by Sadaf Amir, Shakeel’s by Zeeshan Danish, ZoniaAnwaar and Ziggi Menswear.

N-Pro and N-Gents will be grooming 53 models over the course of three days, along with prominent names from the entertainment industry as showstoppers. The model’s roster includes Alicia Khan, AlizeyGabol, Cybil Chaudhry, Dania Sheikh, EshaAsad, FouziaAman, Farwa Kami, Fehmeen Ansari, GeetiAra, Gia Malik, Iqra Sandhu, IqraMahmood, Kanwalllyas, Kesha, Laiba Chaudhry, Lara Mudwal, Musk Kaleem, Maria Sohaib, Roma Michael, Roshanay Zafar, Raniya, SabaSarfaraz, RabiaZahid, Sabeeka Imam, Shanzeh Malik, Sanam Nawaz, Tara Rajput, TayyabaRiaz, Sunita Marshall, Zara Abid, ZarmeenaIkram, Aimal Khan, Ali Qureshi, Athar Amin, Akash Khan, Anas Anwar, AnwaarKhawaar, Ali Raza, HasnainLehri, Imran Khan, Muhammad Mohsin Ali, Munsif Ali, Meer khan, Muaaz Khan, Muhammad Zahib, NabeelZuberi, SubhanAwan, SuleymanYahya, Sachal Afzal, Waleed Khalid, Waleed Siddiqui and ZeeshanIlyas.

Show director for PHBCW will be Vaneeza Ahmed.