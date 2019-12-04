Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday distributed Sehat Insaf Cards to differently-abled persons at a ceremony held in connection with the International day of Persons with Disabilities.

Addressing the function, the chief minister said 70,000 families of differently-abled persons will benefit from this scheme. He also announced the launch of Sehat Insaf Cards for 30,000 Thalassemia patients, saying that the government was striving for the rehabilitation of persons with disabilities so as to make them a useful organ of the society.

The Sehat Insaf Card is a flagship initiative of the PTI government. One-third population of the province is being treated in private hospitals through this scheme as more than 0.45 million needy persons are getting free treatment. Also, more than 1.18 million patients have been treated in private hospitals so far. ,

The card holders will get treatment facilities in private hospitals and bills will be paid by the government. The special persons will be given the facility of treatment up to Rs.0.720 million through Sehat Card and one thousand rupees will be given additionally to special persons as transport expenditures.

CM promises 30,000 cards for thalassaemia patients

Usman Buzdar emphasized that the PTI government believed in the philosophy of sincerity, passion and assistance. It is striving for a society that provides complete socio-economic protection to all the segments, he added.

Chief Minister disclosed that hum-qadam programme was being started with an amount of 3.5 billion rupees to help solve the problems being faced by special persons and their families. He added that monthly financial support will be provided to 0.2 million special persons through this programme while Punjab government was fully committed to implementing two percent job quota for disabled persons. The chief minister informed that Punjab government was employing more than 575 visually impaired persons after a gap of seven years. Giving detail of different steps being taken by the Punjab government, the chief minister said that four special education institutions were being set up in Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Sargodha and Okara while eight other special education centers were being upgraded from primary to middle and middle to secondary levels.

He further stated that 14 new buses were also being provided to special education institutions. Usman Buzdar maintained that a welfare state was responsible for the well being of every citizen of the society and reiterated that every possible step will be taken for the rehabilitation of persons with disabilities.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister Muhammad Akhlaq said that Usman Buzdar was ever active for public welfare and disclosed that special education policy was being launched in Punjab along with setting up the helpline, biometric system and application for differently-abled persons. 55 buses have been given to special education schools and IT training programme was being started for special children, he said, adding that necessary facilities will be ensured in new buildings for special persons.

Separately, Vice Chairperson Punjab Social Protection Authority Ali Asjad Malhi called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed matters relating to PSPA’s performance and provision of facilities to the downtrodden. Usman Buzdar said that the role PSPA in the welfare of deprived segments is important. He added that the government is bringing ease in the lives of the impecunious strata and solid steps are being taken for their welfare. He said that Rs3 billion have been allocated for bahimat buzarg programme to provide monthly financial assistance to the elderly people of more than 65 years. The problems being faced by the special persons and their families will also be solved, he added. A hum qadam programme is being started to help solve the problems of families of special persons. The sarprast programme is also being introduced with an amount of Rs2 billion for looking after widows and orphan children. Similarly, shelter homes are being established in the whole of the province, he added.

LPC team meets CM

A delegation of Lahore Press Club led by its president Arshad Ansari called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar. The chief minister presented a cheque of Rs7.5million LPC and assured early solution of problems being faced by the journalists. Talking on this occasion, the chief minister said that matters pertaining to the journalist colony will be solved early and health cards will be issued to the journalists for treatment. LPC President Arshad Ansari thanked the chief minister for the grant and added that personal interest taken by Usman Buzdar for the solution of journalists’ problems is commendable. Provincial ministers Raja Basharat, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Secretary Information, DGPR and members of the LPC delegation were also present on this occasion.