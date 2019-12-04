Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar currently touring European countries to seek support for renewal of GSP-Plus status for Pakistan, held important meetings with Portugese authorities on Tuesday.

According to an official handout issued by the Governor House, Ch Sarwar met Secretary of State of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Teresa Ribeiro and Vice President of Parliamentary Committee for Foreign Affairs and Portugese communities Pedro Filipe Soares to plead country’s case for better deal on its exports to European countries. “Both the leaders have assured to support Pakistan for extension in GSP-Plus status”, said the handout which also stated that matters pertaining to Kashmir issue, Indian war hysteria, peace in Afghanistan, Pak-Portugal relations, trade and tourism were also discussed in these meetings.

Sarwar spends a busy day in Europe

Military Secretary Col Mohsin Raja and Board of Revenue Punjab’s Senior Member Babar Hayat Tarar also accompanied the Governor. After the meetings, the Governor said that Teresa Ribeiro and Pedro Filipe Soares praised Pak role in war on terror

Punjab Governor said that meetings with Teresa Ribeiro and Pedro Filipe Soares were held in a very cordial manner and these were successful meetings by all aspects. “I am also holding meeting with members of European Parliament and In Sha Allah, Pakistan will succeed with regard to extension in GSP-Plus status.”, he said.

It may be recalled here that Pakistan has obtained benefits worth more than 15 billion dollars from GSP-Plus during five years, and GSP-Plus will benefit the country and strengthen its economy in future as well. Portuguese investors and business community are keen on investing in the projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Chaudhry Sarwar said that he also apprised the Portuguese authorities about the measures taken by Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan for establishment of peace and elimination of terrorism, despite India’s war hysteria and the situation created due to Kashmir issue.