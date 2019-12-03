Share:

It is the duty of the government to provide jobs and the fundamental rights to its citizens, but unfortunately the government is not providing them, because PM of Pakistan Imran Khan promised 10 million jobs for the PTI and the PTI won the elections because of such slogans. Beside this, my own friend is jobless who was being ready for the test of teaching in Turbat university, but the jobs were bought by the rich people and the poor people went with empty hand due to what, because today the country is corrupted. Moreover, according to a reach, Pakistan government need to provide 1.3 million in each year.

It is requested to the government of Pakistan to provide more jobs to its citizens as he can and as soon as possible.

IMRAN SATTAR,

Jathovi.