Islamabad - The Federal government has decided to launch around 120 MW waste based power project in Karachi, it is learnt reliably here. The step is part of the Federal cabinet decision of implementing four new initiatives in different areas, source told The Nation.

The source said that the federal cabinet in its meeting last month has decided to implement four new initiatives and directed the concerned divisions for immediate action.

The first initiative is related to setting up 100-120 MW waste to energy project in Karachi. The initiative will be executed by the Maritime Affairs division and will help to utilise the waste generated by two Ports in Karachi.

It is worth to add that in January 2018 National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) had announced the levelised tariff of US cents 10/kWh (Rs16 per unit with the current conversion rate) for Municipal Solid Waste based electricity.

The levelised tariff of US cents 10/kWh based on 25years operational period had been announced with overall capacity of 250MW wherein share of each province and Federal Territory had been kept at 50MW each.

In Pakistan roughly more than 20 million tons of municipal solid waste is generated with annual growth rate of 2.4 percent. All major cities i.e. Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta are facing enormous challenges in tackling the problem of urban waste.

However the tariff for Municipal Solid Waste based electricity received cold response from the investors Only one company had accepted levelised tariff for generation of Municipal Solid Waste based electricity in one city.

Now the federal government has itself decided to undertake the initiative and set up 100 to120 MW solid waste power plant in Karachi. The source said that the setting up a Municipal Solid Waste based electricity project by the government is good initiative and it will help reduce the waste related issue faced by the Karachiite to a great extent.

The second initiative of Federal cabinet is related to housing for Karachi Port Trust (KPT) employees. Under the initiative the Maritime Affairs Division will construct high rise building on KPT land, the source maintained.

The next initiative is related to the launch of One patient, One ID, Hospital Management Information System in all hospitals of the Federal government. The initiative will be implemented by IT &T Division and National Health Services Regulation & Coordination Division.

In another initiative IT &T Division in consultation with Federal Education and Professional Training division will launch of National Job Portal as a single platform for potential candidates to search and apply for jobs in the federal government, said the source.