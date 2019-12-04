Share:

LAHORE - Punjab IGP Shoaib Dastagir on Tuesday said the internal accountability system of the police department is crucial for the overall improvement in the performance of the force.

He directed the officers to issue warning letters to those DSPs who are not taking interest in the redressal of public complaints. He also directed his department to ensure followup of the complaints in order to resolve these complaints at earliest. The IGP stated this while presiding over a meeting regarding the Internal Accountability Bureau at the Central Police Office on Tuesday. Additional-IG Azhar Hameed Khokhar, DIG Imran Mehmood, AIG Ibadat Nisar and officials concerned attended the meeting.

He issued directives for redressing the complaints at the earliest. He warned that delay in discharging duties unacceptable.

“To resolve the public issues should be our first priority as we are meant for play our part for creating a sense of security among people,” he said. The top cop was briefed about the performance of his team.