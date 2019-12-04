Share:

LAHORE - The Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts at the Lahore Arts Council (LAC) held its meeting in the committee room of Alhamra Arts Centre on The Mall. The meeting was chaired by LAC Board of Governors Chairperson Moneeza Hashmi and Executive Director Athar Ali Khan. A number of issues involving the academy were discussed at the meeting. During the meeting, Moneeza Hashmi said that teachers should encourage moral education as well as technical education for students and discipline should be taken into consideration in all matters.

She also directed the teachers to strictly observe rules and regulations in the academy and ensure attendance for students. Athar Ali Khan said that teachers’ performance will be reviewed on a monthly basis. He directed the staff to present a comprehensive plan for students’ grooming.

He said he asked teachers to provide education and training to students in accordance with the modern requirements. He said, “Alhamra is your own organization. This platform should be used to promote the arts. We are glad to see that our youth has a keen interest in music and other field of arts and Alhamra is the perfect platform for young people to showcase their skills.” The meeting finalised literary and cultural programmes for the upcoming months and issued instructions to all teachers of Alhamra to do their work consciously. It was also decided to organise more programmes to assess the performance of the students. The meeting was attended by LAC Arts and Culture Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi and all teachers of the Academy of Performing Arts.