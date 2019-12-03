Share:

We heartily our sikh brothers and sisters to Pakistan from Kartarpur Corridor. Kartarpur Corridor going to be open on Baba Guru Nanak brother 550th birthday. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will open the Kartarpur Corridor ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak on November 12. the first batch of 1,100 Sikhs from India arrived in Pakistan on Thursday for the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak. The agreement will allow 5,000 Indian pilgrims daily to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib where Guru Nanak spent the last 18 years of his life.

The corridor will connect the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India’s Punjab with Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur, just 4 kilometers from the International Border, located at Narowal district of Pakistan’s Punjab province. For Sikh coming for pilgrimage are coming from India to Kartarpur they don’t need passport they only valid ID they don’t need to get register 10 days earlier in advance. There will be no fee charged from Sikh brother and sister on the day of inauguration and Gurujis 550th birthday. After the day of inauguration Pakistan will charge 20 US dollars per person which is quite reasonable for every person. The Sikh community o India is happy to visit their holy place.

SABEEN RASHID,

Islamabad.