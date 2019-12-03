Share:

KARACHI-The talented musician turned actor Junaid Khan has recently ventured into another medium with the launch of his YouTube channel.

The lead of popular dramas like KamZarf, and Mohabbat Na Kario, introduced his channel in his first video, explaining that he wants to use this platform to connect with his fans more intimately.

His YouTube channel will be covering fitness, health, and lifestyle- as the star will share personal, raw, and candid moments from his life with his fans.

Speaking about his channel the actor said, “Given the fact that I already had a YouTube channel for my music, it seemed natural for me to use it as a medium to connect with my fans, and give them a closer look into my life.”

With multiple hit projects to his name including, “Kam Zarf”, “Hania”, “IshqTamasha”, and “Silsilay”, the powerhouse of talent has managed to prove his versatility and prowess in both music and acting.

He can currently be seen on air in “Mohabbat Na Kariyo”, and is going to make his debut on the big screen next year with Kamran Bari’s “KahayDilJidhar”.