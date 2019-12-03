Share:

LONDON- Lil Bub, one of the internet’s most famous cats, has died aged eight. The cat’s owner, Mike Bridavsky, announced her death to millions of followers on social media on Monday. Lil Bub was best known for her unusual appearance - bulbous eyes and a protruding tongue. She was rescued as a feral kitten and was born with several disorders, including dwarfism. Mr Bridavsky said she helped raise more than $700,000 (£540,000) for animal charities during her lifetime. “Bub has made a huge difference in the world of animal welfare, and in the lives of millions of people worldwide,” a post on Instagram said. Lil Bub found online fame because of her unique appearance. Her feline dwarfism meant she stayed kitten-sized throughout her life. She was also polydactyl, with an extra toe on each paw, and had an underdeveloped jaw and no teeth which caused her tongue to always hang out. Mr Bridavsky originally adopted Lil Bub as the “runt” of a litter of kittens found by a friend inside a tool-shed in Indiana. In an interview, he described her “one of nature’s happiest accidents” and insisted she lived a happy, healthy life despite her various health issues. He created a Tumblr blog for the cat in 2011 and she went viral after photographs of her ended up on the front page of discussion website Reddit.

Rare copies of ancient Chinese books on show in Taipei

Xinhua (TAIPEI): Eighteen rare books printed during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) are on display from Monday at the library of Taiwan Normal University in Taipei. The books, all printed through the woodblock printing technique, were selected from about 1,300 volumes of 120 Ming Dynasty books in the library’s collection, the university library said in a press release. The most valuable exhibit is “The Book of Mencius,” which was believed to be printed using an original woodblock model dating back to the Song Dynasty (960-1297). The exhibition is of great academic and cultural value, said Lai Kuei-san, a professor with the Department of Chinese, Taiwan Normal University. “To read an ancient book is like communicating with our ancestors. From here, we understand more about where we come from and where the root of our culture lies,” Lai said. “Only with such an understanding can we carry on our cultural tradition creatively.” The university library has a collection of more than 20,000 ancient Chinese books, a large part of which were moved here from the mainland in 1949.