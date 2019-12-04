Share:

TANK - The funeral prayer of late Naqibullah Mehsud’s father, Muhammad Khan, was offered at Town Hall Ground here on Tuesday. A large number of people including civil and military officials attended the funeral prayers of Muhammad Khan. Brigadier Imtiaz Hussain and other military officials including DC Tank were present on the occasion. Naqibullah’s father Muhammad Khan was suffering from cancer and has been under treatment free of charge at CMH Rawalpindi. Muhammad Khan continued to fight the case of his son Naqibullah Mehsud, who was killed in an alleged police encounter in Karachi last year. He left the world while fighting for justice for his son’s murder but authorities assured that justice would be given to his family. Later, his body was shifted for burial in his native village Makeen in South Waziristan.