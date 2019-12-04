Share:

ISLAMABAD - Major opposition parties have submitted application in national assembly secretariat requesting speaker national assembly to issue production orders of arrested MNAs including former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The opposition wants participation of senior arrested lawmakers from major parliamentary parties in the upcoming session of national assembly starting today.

Currently, PPP-P Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, PPP-senior member Khursheed Ahmed Shah, PML-N lawmakers Rana Sanaullah and Khawaja Saad Rafiqueare in the custody of law enforcement agencies (LEAs) in connection with different cases.

Khursheed Shah, Rana Sanaullah and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi could not attend the proceedings after their arrest. However, two lawmakers Asif Ali Zardari and Khawaja Saad Rafique have thrice been given permission to attend the NA proceedings.

The opposition parties, in the recent past, have lodged strong protest with the speaker national assembly over the non-issuance of production orders of their party colleagues.