Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Tuesday observed ‘International Day of Persons with Disabilities’.

The day was observed on Tuesday all across the globe. To mark this occasion, Pakistan Air Force arranged a ceremony at Nur Khan Auditorium Air Headquarters, Islamabad. Air Marshal Aasim Zaheer, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force attended the ceremony as the chief guest. The students from PAF special school Islamabad sang the National Anthem and performed different skits on the stage. An important event of the ceremony was a televised message by Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, in which he said that PAF is striving for the better care and welfare of these children and reiterated his resolve to provide them all the needed facilities to make them an effective member of the society. He added that these efforts would not only help in giving them opportunities to lead an independent life, but also effectively contribute towards the progress of the country.

Interacting with the special children and their parents, the chief guest said that PAF has always promoted compassion and acceptance of disability issues and provided support for the self-respect and better living of persons with special needs. He also assured them of addressing their problems on priority, with a focus to bring them in the mainstream and make them a useful member of the society.

The United Nations International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) has been annually observed on December 3 around the world since 1992. This year, theme for the day has been “Promoting the participation of persons with disabilities and their leadership: Taking action on the 2030 Development Agenda”.

The PAF as an endeavour to bring these children in the mainstream has established 13 special schools in various cities of Pakistan, which are providing quality education to these children, using modern audio-visual teaching techniques along with parent counselling.