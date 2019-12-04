Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan can capture a big share for its products in international Halal food market of over $3 trillion as it has the potential and all required resources.

This was stated by Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh while talking to a delegation at LCCI on Tuesday. LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad were also present.

LCCI President said that volume of international Halal food trade was well over US $ 3 trillion but Pakistan had a meager share despite having all resources for becoming market of Halal food for the world. He said that some crucial measure by the government could help tap huge potential in this sector.

He said that promotion of Halal products should be national agenda as it could give a quantum jump to the exports. “It is a matter of concern that there is no Muslim country included in top Halal food exporters, despite the fact Pakistan has huge potential of exporting Halal meat globally.

With little efforts Pakistan can easily grab international Halal food market and can triple the exports of this particular sector,” he observed.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that global Halal food market was becoming one of the fastest growing markets. Despite having best strategic position, dynamic Halal food sector and direct gateway to the millions of consumers in Central Asia and Middle East, Pakistan’s share in international Halal food trade was negligible while even a number of non-Muslim countries like Thailand were leading in this sector that should be a matter of concern for the Muslim countries.

He said that demand for Halal products had increased manifold because of growing Muslim population world over therefore the government should encourage the export of Halal products. He said, Lahore Chamber was doing the needful for the promotion of Halal products but the government would have to come up with a package of incentives so that quality Halal foods could be exported from Pakistan.

LCCI President urged the exporters to continue to explore available opportunities in the world market and focus on research that was a must while doing business at global marketplace. He said that hand-holding by the government could help jack-up exports of Halal products to over USD 10 billion.

Middle East, South Asia, East Asia, Central Asia, Europe and North Africa spent most on food and beverages therefore these regions should be targeted for Pakistani Halal products, he suggested.

He said that Pakistan’s strength was a 100 per cent Halal production base with over 200 million consumer in Pakistan and a direct access to millions Halal consumers in Central Asia, Middle East and Europe. He said that Pakistan had great opportunity to grab its share of global Halal product market by enhancing its production and improving quality.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said, the government should formulate a strategy in collaboration with private sector to lift Halal food exports. Government should also hold exhibition across the world in order to provide Pakistani exporters with the opportunity to showcase their products. He also called for availing modern technologies.